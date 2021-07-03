The number of people in need has not yet decreased...

The number of people in need has not yet decreased...

18-06-2021Lions Pollensa

North Mallorca Lions have continued to make a monthly delivery of non-perishable food and 250kgs of fruit and vegetables for each session of the food bank in Pollensa. Sometimes there are some slightly damaged or over-ripe fruit or vegetables, so volunteers are now making jams, pickles and fruit syrup with any leftovers.

We have made a large delivery of sugar along with wine vinegar and cinnamon sticks. These preserves are either being given to users of the food bank or are being sold to buy essential supplies. The number of people in need has not yet decreased.

We were recently asked to help families with no washing machines. We bought six washing machines from a local shop in Pollensa. We ensured that the machines had a 15-minute programme, a cold wash and were of the lowest energy use. We wanted to ensure that the families could afford to use them. The supplier delivered and installed the machines last week. The families were so grateful.

Thank you so much to all our friends and supporters. We hope to be able to host some fundraising events in the autumn for you to enjoy. If you would like to join us, send me an email.

Susan Mackay, susanpollensa@gmail.com.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.