North Mallorca Lions have continued to make a monthly delivery of non-perishable food and 250kgs of fruit and vegetables for each session of the food bank in Pollensa. Sometimes there are some slightly damaged or over-ripe fruit or vegetables, so volunteers are now making jams, pickles and fruit syrup with any leftovers.

We have made a large delivery of sugar along with wine vinegar and cinnamon sticks. These preserves are either being given to users of the food bank or are being sold to buy essential supplies. The number of people in need has not yet decreased.

We were recently asked to help families with no washing machines. We bought six washing machines from a local shop in Pollensa. We ensured that the machines had a 15-minute programme, a cold wash and were of the lowest energy use. We wanted to ensure that the families could afford to use them. The supplier delivered and installed the machines last week. The families were so grateful.

Thank you so much to all our friends and supporters. We hope to be able to host some fundraising events in the autumn for you to enjoy. If you would like to join us, send me an email.

Susan Mackay, susanpollensa@gmail.com.