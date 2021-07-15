The Balearic government is confident that the islands will not be placed on Britain´s red list. There has been newspaper speculation in the United Kingdom that the islands would be placed in the top travel alert category.

However, this was dismissed by the Balearic government this morning who underlined the fact that the islands were a safe holiday destination.

The British government announced on Wednesday night that the islands would be placed on Britain´s amber travel list which means that those people have have not had the double jab would have to quarantine on their return.

Since the announcement there has been a massive rise in demand for holidays to Croatia.