Two Palma petrol stations, one in Avinguda Gabriel Alomar i Villalonga and the other in Plaza Progrés, have been ordered to shut down in a month.

On Wednesday, the Governing Board approved plans to recover the land that the petrol stations are on, but the owners can appeal the municipal decision, so they are probably going to stay open a little longer.

“The 50-year concession for the service stations ended in 2008 and they’ve been operating since then without a title that allows them to occupy the land,” said Municipal Government spokesperson, Alberto Jarabo, who also stressed that the petrol station owners have not paid any fees to the City Council for years.

Both gas stations must now submit a project for the sealing and removal of crude oil dispensers.

There are plans to construct an underground car park on the space occupied by the petrol station in Plaza Progrés.