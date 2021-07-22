The heat is on even at night. Mallorca is braced for a heatwave today but the high temperartures show no sign of easing in the late evening or night. According to the Palma Met Office we enjoyed another night (Wednesday/Thursday) of record temperatures.
The heat is on....at night!
Can´t sleep......blame the weather!
2021-07-22 By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The are the maximum temperatures registered overnight; 25 degrees Centigrade in Capdepera; 24 P.Palma; 24 Banyalbufar; 23 C St Pere: 22 P.Sóller 22; Santanyí 22.
Day time temperatures could easily pass the 35 degrees Centigrade mark today according to the Met Office and get set for another hot night!
