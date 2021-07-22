The Health Ministry yesterday reported 882 cases of covid-19, a new daily record for the pandemic on the islands, and reported the death of six people in the last few months, aged between 71 and 95, taking the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 854.

According to the report, 235 patients with covid have been admitted to hospital, five more than on Wednesday, 34 are in intensive care (2 more) and 201 are on the wards (3 more).

The total number of patients treated by the Health Service has risen in one day from 8,518 to 9,130, an increase of 7.1%.

The service has specified that the deceased who have been incorporated into the official statistics were an 85-year-old woman who died in Ibiza in February, another 75-year-old woman who died in Minorca in April, and three women and a man who died, two in April, one in May and another on 14 July, aged between 71 and 95.

The 34 critical covid patients represent an ICU occupancy rate of 13% compared to 12% on Wednesday.

The positivity rate of the tests carried out in the Balearic Islands to detect the disease stood at 13.38% yesterday, one point higher than Wednesday’s 12.19%.

The cumulative incidence in 14 days in the Balearic Islands as a whole is 754 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Mallorca it is 681, in Ibiza 1,125, in Minorca 895 and in Formentera 470.

In Majorca, where 644 of the new cases have been detected, there are 161 hospitalised patients, 25 of whom are in intensive care, and another 6,729 infected patients are recovering at home or in Vovid hotels.

In Ibiza, 198 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed, with 5 patients admitted to the ICU, 43 to the ward and 1,720 patients supervised by Primary Care.

In Minorca there have been 41 new cases and there are 26 people hospitalised with covid, 4 of them in intensive care, and 620 recovering at home.

In Formentera there are 8 new positive cases and 61 patients under the care of Primary Care.

According to yesterday’s data, there are 50 confirmed positives and 38 infected workers in the residences for the elderly on the islands.