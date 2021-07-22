You deserve Spain, promotion campaign launched in London

The Spanish tourist promotion organisation, Turespaña, has taken their message to the heart of London; You Deserve Spain, is a banner message in Piccadilly Circus.
Spain is looking to attract millions of British tourists who have received both vaccinations and therefore do not need to quarantine on their return home.
The campaign, launched this morning, could mean that talk of Spain being placed on Britain´s Amber Plus list is not correct.
Debbie / Hace 24 minutes
Those who live on the island know the climbing incidence rates are due to the Spanish kids from the peninsula. Not British tourists or any other tourists. Please fact-check before posting. Brits are vaccinated out of their skull and you should be so lucky to have them rather than antivaxxer Germans or French.
nigel / Hace about 1 hour
There are many with properties on Mallorca, these people do not spread the virus, and as we have seen it is stated 80% of new infections are un-vaccinated, these people can spread the virus, they are unattached, have no responsibilities, and are apparently doing just that. The vaccination program has caught up, and there are 56% with 2 jabs, and 69% with one, and by the end of August, most of the islands population, those that want one, will have been vaccinated. Contrary to all media, having been on the island from the beginning of June to now, both flights were half capacity. The "test to fly" is capped at 30€ but the UK test (2nd day) is a UK Government sponsored rip off, any one returning could go and get a NHS self-test, which is all you are getting, and paying £60+. Any UK taxpayer should get a free test, or are they going to charge for the top-up jab? I do not think the island will be invaded by Brits, so calm down everyone and have another glass of tinto in your favourite restaurant.
Paco / Hace about 2 hours
Completely wrong Bad language Alan. We are NOT coming to Majorca for holiday but just to sell our properties and reinvest in Global Britain. In London tonight and packed with tourists from all over the world. So Alan no mates can sulk on his own as party over in Majorca but booming in London and UK. Adios
Alan / Hace about 2 hours
I feel sorry for the British. Their country must have become such a shitty place to live and holiday if they're gagging to come here in spite of all the controls, restrictions, queues and tests required to be here for a short stay with a bit of sun. So very sad....
Joan / Hace about 2 hours
The MDB has become a British biased "newspaper," entirely focused and supporting the British tourist and their holiday wishes, and completely oblivious to the point of view of Mallorcan residents. We need to either have the UK light changed to Amber Plus, or better yet, Red, as soon as possible if we want to stabilse our contagion rates, (with a new record of 882 in a single day having been reached today) , and our future economy....
Peter P / Hace about 3 hours
You have to wonder if the Spanish really understand the British. Threatening them with Spain, seriously!
John Law / Hace about 3 hours
But Spain doesn't deserve you is the reality. You're helping to drive our contagion levels though the roof. Stay at home for the time being, as you're been told for the last 18 months. Selfish basta*rds...
Steve / Hace about 3 hours
As a global ad agency owner the choice of slogan is unfortunate perhaps the Spanish not knowing the connotations. Always check your headlines and strap lines with local market staff first to avoid such errors. Remember “Think global, but act local”.
david / Hace about 3 hours
Think Spain’s ad agency need sacking!!! “You deserve Spain”!, that statement can be taken 2 ways. Hence we won’t travel there anytime soon. Even tho we went pre Covid at least 5 times a year !!