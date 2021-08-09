From January 2022, the Council of Mallorca will assume responsibilities for various aspects of tourism management. The process of transferring these responsibilities began during the 2015-2019 period of government and will now be completed. The councils on the other three islands have had these responsibilities for several years. The intention has always been for the Council of Mallorca to have them, but the transfer has been taking that much longer than it did for Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Seventy people who are currently employed by the Balearic tourism ministry will move to the Council. For the most part, these employees are inspectors, architects and technical staff. The Council will, therefore, become responsible for inspections, e.g. hotels and holiday rentals, and for raising penalties. General tourism management will come under the Council as also will the consortium for tourist accommodation places, the body that funds tourism-related projects with money raised from the registration of accommodation places.

The Council already has some tourism promotion responsibility, but certain aspects of this will continue to be under the control of the tourism ministry's AETIB tourism strategy agency, such as promotion at major international tourism fairs, e.g. London's World Travel Market. For coordination purposes, the national tourism agency Turespaña needs just one contact and not four.

AETIB has been in charge of managing the revenue from the tourist tax, and it still will be. The agency will also be responsible for tourism sustainability programmes, co-marketing campaigns (e.g. with airlines and tour operators) and projects that come under the national system of quality in tourist destinations (SICTED).