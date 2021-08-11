King Felipe and Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofía, surprised everyone when they arrived at the restaurant El Txoko de Martín in Palma on Tuesday night to mark the end of their summer holiday in Mallorca.

As always, the Royal Family attracted a lot of attention, although their arrival at the restaurant was very discreet.

The terrace of El Txoko was full because of the covid protocol but the royals had booked to dine inside, which was also busy.

On leaving, at 11.30 p.m., the family posed for the photographers who were waiting to snap the last photographs of the royal family on their brief holiday. Customers of El Txoko and numerous passers-by burst into applause for the royal family as soon as they arrived, and the royals responded with warm greetings.

Doña Letizia chose a pale pink silk dress with black trimmings tied at the waist and the king looked relaxed in a pair of jeans and a rolled-up shirt. The Infanta Sofia chose a green jumpsuit with straps and a basic T-shirt.

Princess Leonor surprised in a denim mini-skirt and a white blouse with a strapless neckline.

The three left the restaurant holding hands, while King Felipe VI was one step ahead, waving to the crowd.