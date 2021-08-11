Sailing in Mallorca

In harbour in Portocolom.

11-08-2021@griffrhysjones

Well he is certainly making the news in Mallorca.....and not at Nine O´Clock but the lunch-time news....Griff Rhys Jones is on the island aboard his classic sailing yacht, Argyll.

He has posted photographs on his instagram account of visits to Pollensa and Porto Colom. We suspect that he will be taking part in the classic yacht race in Palma later this week.

Nice to see you again Griff Rhys Jones we hope you enjoy your stay.

