The superyacht "Yasmine of the Sea" seen here in Escorca last year

The superyacht "Yasmine of the Sea" seen here in Escorca last year.

11-08-2021MATI MANGO

This week another of the largest super yachts in the world the "Yasmine of the Seas" arrived in the port of Palma from Monaco.

The 80-metre-long luxury yacht belongs to Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Than who is from the Qatari ruling family and a distant relative of Qatar's previous ruler Sheikh Hamad and owns the Spanish Segunda Division football club Málaga CF as well as several thoroughbred racing horses.

The "Yasmine of the Seas" was built in 2001 at a Dutch shipyard. 24 guests can stay there, the number of crew members is 33. Originally, the ship was called "Stargate".

Last September part of their crew was confined for Covid-19.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.