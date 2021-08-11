This week another of the largest super yachts in the world the "Yasmine of the Seas" arrived in the port of Palma from Monaco.

The 80-metre-long luxury yacht belongs to Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Than who is from the Qatari ruling family and a distant relative of Qatar's previous ruler Sheikh Hamad and owns the Spanish Segunda Division football club Málaga CF as well as several thoroughbred racing horses.

The "Yasmine of the Seas" was built in 2001 at a Dutch shipyard. 24 guests can stay there, the number of crew members is 33. Originally, the ship was called "Stargate".

Last September part of their crew was confined for Covid-19.