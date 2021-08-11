Deya Town Council has banned the consumption of alcohol in public spaces as part of a crackdown on illegal street parties or botellón.

Thus, it will not be possible to drink alcohol in the street or in other public spaces. This measure affects two bars whose terraces are on the public highway, but not the rest that have private terraces.

In addition, the opening hours for the sale of alcohol are limited: until 10 p.m. in shops and until 12.30 a.m. in bars and restaurants.

Finally, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in take-away or pick-up services.