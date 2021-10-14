United Airlines has announced that it will be flying direct to Palma Son Sant Joan Airport from Newark Liberty International Airport. The route will be operational from June 2022, with three flights per week provisionally scheduled between June and September.

Andreu Serra, head of tourism at the Council of Mallorca, has greeted the news positively. In the recent past there has been talk of direct flights from the USA, but no more than talk. The United Airlines development is part of an expansion of transatlantic routes that will also see the airline flying to Tenerife.

The Council's tourism foundation and the national tourism agency Turespaña will be carrying out promotional activities in certain US cities, such as Boston, New York and Washington as well as further afield - Atlanta and Miami.

United Airlines will be flying Boeing 767-300 planes on the Mallorca route. These have capacity for 204 passengers.