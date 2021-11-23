The Mancomunitat de Pla is the "commonwealth" of municipalities in Mallorca's Pla (plain region). Town halls work together on certain issues and share resources, and one matter of concern to them is the supply of water.

The manager of this group of town halls, Joan Cifre, has presented submissions to the regional environment ministry's hydrological plan for 2022 to 2027. These envisage the building of a reservoir tank in Sineu and channelling to Montuïri and then Lloret de Vistalegre and Costitx. The cost is put at 11.3 million euros, which will be paid by the town halls themselves, if the works are included in the plan.

There are issues to do with water quality that need addressing. In Ariany, Costitx, Lloret, Sineu and Vilafranca, there are high concentrations of nitrates, while in Montuïri there are concentrations of sodium and chlorides. In addition, there are supply problems due to insufficient capacity of the municipal well in Montuiri. This means that water trucks have to provide back-up. In the other municipalities, which hadn't experienced problems until recently, there is now some deterioration of both the quality and the quantity of water.

The mancomunitat has the necessary budget to carry out the works, although Cifre says that the intention is to apply to Europe for funds.