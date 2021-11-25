The Thursday figures from the Balearic health ministry show 205 new positive cases of coronavirus, 52 fewer than on Wednesday. There are 148 cases in Mallorca, 37 in Minorca and 20 in Ibiza. Of the 257 cases on Wednesday, there were 196 in Mallorca, 36 in Minorca, 23 in Ibiza and two in Formentera. The test rate for the 205 cases is 5.26%; it was 6.41% on Wednesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 211.9. There was no update on this on Wednesday, so by comparison with Tuesday this is up from 188.2. In Mallorca from 178.7 to 204.2; Minorca from 326.2 to 362.8; Ibiza from 169.9 to 175.2; Formentera from 42.0 to 50.4. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 101.9 to 113.2.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients has increased by seven to 77 - Mallorca 61 (up three), Ibiza twelve (up two), Minorca four (up two). In intensive care, the ICU occupancy rate is down from 6.7% to 6.4%. There are 22 Covid patients - 18 in Mallorca and four in Minorca (both no change) and zero in Ibiza (down one).

A total of 2,685 people in the Balearics are being monitored by primary care, an increase of 124. In Mallorca the number is 2,048, an increase of 115.

The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen by one to 1,021 - an 88-year-old woman in Mallorca who passed away in September. The total number of cases is 104,580.

A total of 858,226 people have had the complete course of vaccination (82.93% of the target population) - 1,064 more.