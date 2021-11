Finding a parking space in Palma can be difficult!! Infact, the Royal Navy flagship Queen Elizabeth had to wait 24 hours for a "parking space" in the port of Palma, because there was simply no room.

"Parking" a vessel of 65,000 tons when you do get a space can be tricky but the Royal Navy made it look very easy indeed.

The Queen Elizabeth is now moored in the Dique del Oeste in Palma.