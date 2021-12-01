Moored in Palmanova and now in Palma.

01-12-2021

The super-yacht Polar Star is moored in Palma. She is one of the largest super-yachts in the world and can accomodate 10 guests in luxury comfort. She has a crew of 20.

Her features include sauna, elevator, gym, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning. The luxury vessel's exterior design is the work of Espen Oeino and she was last refitted in 2016.

Comments

Trevor / Hace 14 minutes

There are more important things happening in mallorca than rich idiots flaunting their wealth in the face of people suffering serious financial worries.

+2-