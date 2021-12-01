The super-yacht Polar Star is moored in Palma. She is one of the largest super-yachts in the world and can accomodate 10 guests in luxury comfort. She has a crew of 20.

Her features include sauna, elevator, gym, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning. The luxury vessel's exterior design is the work of Espen Oeino and she was last refitted in 2016.