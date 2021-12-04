The Constitution Day Bank Holiday kicks off with calls for people to be cautious as after the Ministry of Health confirmed more than 500 coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands in 24 hours on Friday.

The cumulative incidence rate is currently 293 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands, with 287 cases in Mallorca 497 cases in Minorca, 218 in Ibiza and 67 in Formentera.

Covid Passports are now mandatory to access restaurants with more than 50 diners, residences, nightclubs, parties, dance halls, bars, concert cafes and bars.

Hundreds of people queued up to get their jabs at Son Dureta on Friday night and the mobile vaccination unit or Vacubus will be at FAN Shopping Centre from December 7-9.

According to Ministry of Health data, 118 coronavirus patients have been admitted to Balearic hospitals and 29 are in the ICU.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 has caused concern worldwide and two cases have already been confirmed in Mallorca. Both patients arrived at Palma airport from abroad and are under quarantine at a Covid Hotel.

In November there was speculation about the effect All Saint’s Day would have. The Balearic cumulative incidence rate at that time was 91.7 cases per 100,000 in 14 days; 120 in Ibiza, 100 in Minorca, 86 in Mallorca and 42 in Formentera. 59 patients were on the Covid Ward and 20 were in intensive care units.

Between November 20 and 26, a total of 256 coronavirus positives have been identified in schools.

The Government estimates that 861,867 citizens are now fully vaccinated. That's 83.2% of the target population over the age of 11.

The Ministry of Health has stressed the need to continue vaccinating people in order to fight the virus and safeguard the public health system from collapse.

On Friday, the Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, and Health Service Director, Eugènia Carandell emphasised the need for people who have not been vaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible.

Thousands of Healthcare Professionals and socio-Health Workers have already signed up to receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Pfizer has confirmed that 1.3 million doses will be sent to Spain on December 13 and 24,000 doses are expected to be allocated to Mallorca; Minorca and Ibiza.