The new Tito's, or Tito's Calvià Beach will open this weekend, it is now located in the basement of BCM in Mgalluf.

BCM will open the following week to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas. On these two nights you will have access to both clubs.

The new Tito’s Calvia Beach will have some of the mirrors and elegance of the former Tito’s of the Paseo Mariitimo, with seating for up to nearly 2,000 guests, there is also some new technology installed for guests to discover.