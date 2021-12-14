Latest figures from the General Council of the Judiciary indicate that the Balearics is once more the region of Spain with the highest ratio of women who are victims of gender violence. For July to September, there were 32 victims for every 10,000 women. Murcia had the second highest ratio, 25.5. The national figure was 18.

There were 2,013 reports over the third quarter, with 1,200 assaults by partners or ex-partners having been reported in Mallorca. Specialist courts for gender violence issued 280 protection orders and sentenced 296 men. In addition, 204 men were sentenced by criminal courts.

The General Council's Observatory for Gender Violence says that data for the quarter confirm an upward trend that began in the second quarter of 2021, after the lifting of most of the pandemic restrictions. Its president, Ángeles Carmona, points out that the vast majority of reports were made by the victims themselves. This is a positive sign "that shows confidence in the administrations, including that of the justice system".