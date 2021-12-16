On Wednesday evening, the Pimem federation for small to medium-sized businesses held its annual awards ceremony at Palma's Xesc Forteza Theatre. Its president, Jordi Mora, used the occasion to call for greater effort to be made so that European Union funds reach smaller businesses in the Balearics. Ninety-nine per cent of businesses fall into this category, he noted. If they do not have access to the funds, "the economic recovery operation will be a failure".

Mora highlighted the important role played by the Social Dialogue Table of government, business and unions. "It has allowed us to have a tourism season and therefore economic recovery."

He reflected on the "uncertain" economic scenario that has returned to Europe because of the rise in infections. "Any uncertainty is bad for the economy and forces us to exercise extreme individual and collective responsibility."

As to the awards, these included one for Mallorca Sense Fam (Mallorca Without Hunger), which has helped over 20,000 people since the start of the pandemic. Other recipients were La Veneciana, an emblematic shop in Palma; Conecta Balear (fibre optics); Rentalbikes Mallorca; Abbacino, a company which manufactures bags and switched to face-mask manufacture; Es Garrover de Mallorca, which promotes carob cultivation; and Col·legi Professional de Graduats Socials for its advice regarding the ERTE furlough scheme.