Palma police have reported the proprietor of a pub on the Avenida Joan Miró for having allowed the premises to be used without compliance of Covid regulations - the wearing of masks specifically.

In the early hours of the morning on Christmas Day, police emptied the pub because those inside were not wearing masks.

Generally speaking, the police say that the Christmas holidays were quiet. There were large numbers of people out and about but no crowds or gatherings of note. There were no "botellón" street drinking incidents.

A special deployment of police in the city will be active until January 7.