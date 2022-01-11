An accident involving four vehicles is causing traffic jams this morning on the Llucmajor highway (Ma-19) towards Palma, as reported by sources of the DGT.

The accident took place around 07.00 am before the exit of the Polígono de Son Oms, and the vehicles have been occupying the left lane.

This, added to the heavy traffic that usually occurs at this time in this section, has caused significant delays that have reached up to El Pil-larí. By 09.00 am the affected vehicles had not yet been completely removed and the traffic jams continued. Civil Guard personnel have been deployed to the scene.