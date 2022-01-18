According to the Balearic health ministry, 11,000 appointments for the booster jab were booked within hours of the BitCita online system making appointments available for anyone aged 18 or over. This went live at 3pm on Monday.

The ministry says that waiting times for appointments will be short. In certain instances, such as that Son Espases Hospital, it is possible to make an appointment and be vaccinated on the same day. At other centres it may take a little longer.

Some 161,000 more people (122,856 in Mallorca, 14,072 in Minorca, 22,495 in Ibiza and 1,572 in Formentera) can now receive the booster dose. The ministry adds that there has to be five-month gap since the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or three months for Janssen or AstraZeneca.

People who have had Covid need to wait four weeks to be vaccinated with the booster jab.