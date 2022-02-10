A quarter of island hotels have started to open as the local tourist industry gets into full swing. For many hotels on the island the holiday season will get underway this weekend.

The travel industry has said that there is massive demand in Britain and Germany for holidays to Majorca. Jet2 has already said that they expect to bring in excess of one million tourists to the Balearics this year while the TUI Group has said that Majorca is their top selling holiday destination.

Hoteliers say that more hotels will re-open next month. The end of Covid restrictions in Britain has given the market a lift.

Tour firms expect a return to pre-pandemic levels this year and demand is strong.