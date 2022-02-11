While the number of new positive cases is up slightly, the Friday report from the Balearic health ministry confirms the generally downward trend of indicators.

In the hospitals, there are fifteen fewer Covid patients - 320: Mallorca 245 (-6), Ibiza 65 (-7), Minorca ten (-2). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has come down from 19% to 18.1%, three fewer patients - Mallorca 51 (-2), Ibiza seven (-1), Minorca four. Primary care cases in the Balearics are down another 1,240 to 8,789; in Mallorca by 1,036 to 7,121.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rates are all down - Balearics 1437.1 from 1514.8; Mallorca 1415.9 from 1457.7; Ibiza 1421.4 from 1604.5; Minorca 1737.7 from 1992.9; Formentera 848.5 from 898.9. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is down from 560.1 to 515.0.

The number of new positive cases is up 31 to 813 - Mallorca 660 (compared with 587 on Thursday), Ibiza 66 (83), Minorca 61 (79), Formentera five (seven). The test rate is up from 17.1% to 20.7%, with the seven-day test rate down from 21.09% to 20.58%.

The ministry has reported three more deaths - the total is 1,181.