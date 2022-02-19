The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) today removed Spain, the Balearics and the Canary Islands from the list of high-risk areas for Covid.

This new classification will apply from midnight tomorrow, 20 February.

Mallorca was declared a high-risk zone by the RKI on 25 December. Since then, the number of infections has dropped significantly and the course of the disease with the omicron variant has been recorded as mild.

The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants for the Balearics on Thursday was 452. By way of comparison: in Germany it was 1,385.