The Ministry for Health today reported a total of 550 new cases of Covid, but no more deaths.

According to the data, the total number of cases since the pandemic began stands at 251,764 people in the Balearics, with a death toll of 1,210.

Intensive care units are treating 46 people for Covid, two less than yesterday, so occupancy in the ICU remains at medium risk (13.4%).

There are also 239 patients on hospital wards.

By islands, Mallorca had 32 patients in ICU and 174 on the wards; Minorca, six patients in ICU and another 10 on the wards; and Ibiza, eight patients in ICU and 55 on the wards.

In addition, 455 positive Covid tests were detected in 24 hours, 217 more than the previous day, taking the positivity rate to 11.2 percent.

By islands, 340 tests corresponded to Mallorca, 60 to Minorca, 25 to Ibiza and one to Formentera.

Primary care was attending 4,228 people with Covid in the Balearics.

More than 2.16 million doses of the vaccine have now been administered, which means that 85.01 percent of the target population had received the full vaccination programme.