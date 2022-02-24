Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said on Thursday that "today is not the day" for assessing how the Russian invasion of Ukraine might affect tourism and the general economic situation. Thoughts should be with victims of the conflict. "We will be able to talk later about the more long-term consequences."

Negueruela, also the Balearic government spokesperson, stressed that international law must be complied with and that the conflict must come to an end "as soon as possible".

He was echoing the views of President Armengol, who expressed her "resounding condemnation" of Russian attacks. "It breaks my heart to see people suffering the horror of war in Europe once again. Diplomatic means and international law must be enforced."