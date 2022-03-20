The fishermen's federation in the Balearics has agreed that the fishing fleet will stay in port from Monday to Wednesday this week. On Wednesday, national representatives are due to meet the minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, to hear about measures to deal with the impact of rising fuel prices.

The federation's president, Domingo Bonnín, says that the 16 fishermen's associations in the Balearics will support this stoppage. "We regret that it has been announced at such short notice. On Thursday, it had been agreed not to start possible protests until after meeting the minister. Late on Friday, however, the national federation decided otherwise, given the very serious situation that the sector is going through."

The stoppage is likely to result in a shortage of fresh fish in Mallorca and the Balearics.