Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Marella Discovery II which is currently docked in Palma. She arrived yesterday at 13.30 and is due to depart today at 22.00.

Marella Discovery 2 is the lead ship of the Vision class of cruise ships originally operated by Royal Caribbean International. With a gross tonnage of 69,130 GT, the ship can carry 2,074 passengers. Its maiden voyage was May 16, 1995. The ship's facilities include a rock climbing wall, a mini-golf course, dining areas and bars, an atrium, two pools, a theatre and a fitness center.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.