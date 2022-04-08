The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 227 new cases of Covid and no new deaths from the virus so the official death toll stands at 1,288 since the pandemic began. The positivity test rate is 14.99%, above the national average of 10.54% for the past seven days.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days continues to fall since the system for detecting cases changed and stands at 287 cases per 100,000 people and 110 for the past seven days. It should be remembered that, according to the new protocol, the new method of monitoring cases only includes diagnostic tests for symptomatic cases in risk groups. By island, the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is down to 315 in Mallorca, 255 in Minorca and 75 in Formentera, and up slightly to 157 in Ibiza.



Of the new positive cases today, 140 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 22 in Minorca, 21 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera, and there are 43 positive cases untraced because they were counted without geographical information.

970,688 people have been fully vaccinated - 86.7% of the population aged over 4 and 477,727 have received the booster dose.