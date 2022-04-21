Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.



Ship of the day

The MSY Wind Star is a motor sailing yacht, sailing as a cruise ship for Windstar Cruises. She is one of an unusual class of only three vessels (MSY Wind Star, msy Wind Spirit and msy Wind Song), designed as a modern cruise ship but carrying an elaborate system of computer-controlled sails on four masts.

Wind Star docks in Palma at 09.00 and departs at 17.00.

Also MSC Seaside docks in Ibiza at 11.30 and departs at 22.00 and Europa docks in Mahon at 08.00 and departs at 18.00.

No cruise ships scheduled in Formentera.

