Nearly 200 passengers who took the Vueling flight VGL3978 from Palma to Zaragoza on Wednesday had a bit of a nightmare.

According to one passenger, the journey got off to a bad start when the crew were late in arriving at the boarding gate at Palma Airport. She also claims the landing was a bit scary.

"We have flown many times and we have never experienced anything like that," she said, but was thankful to be safely back on land in Zaragoza.

Then when the passengers went to collect their bags, they were told that, due to strong gusts of wind, it was impossible to open the door to the hold so they couldn’t get their luggage.