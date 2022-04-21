The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported six more deaths from Covid, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,298.

265 more cases were also reported.

The positivity test rate is 15.14%, slightly lower than the 15.68% on Wenesday but higher than the 13.76% average for the past week.

As for the 14-day cumulative incidence rate for the islands as a whole, today it rose slightly to 267 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the seven-day rate rose from 106 to 109.

By islands, the highest cumulative incidence rate for the past two weeks is in Mallorca (282), followed by Minorca (233), Ibiza (214) and Formentera (76).

Since the pandemic began in the Balearics, the Health Ministry has confirmed 272,764 cases of coronavirus.

Of the 265 new cases, 174 have been detected in Mallorca, 31 in Minorca, 21 in Ibiza and 2 in Formentera. In addition, there are 37 cases without specifying the island.

A total of 971,735 people over the age of four have been fully vaccinated, which represents 86.8% of the population and 49.4%, 480,514 people, have received the booster dose.