Madrid is threatening to take court action to speed up the allocation of European Union funds that Parliament approved last December.

The Central Government considers some of the aspects included in the text of the law governing EU funds to be unconstitutional and has opened a negotiation process to try to resolve the discrepancies.

Most of the provisions that the Central Government is questioning are linked to the administrative streamlining of procedures that it is forced to follow in order to obtain the funds. Its intention was to carry out all projects financed with European funds through emergency procedures or priority dispatch, without requiring specific motivation.

One of the projects awaiting EU funds is the Palma tramway and the Balearic Government has suggested creating of a group of experts and giving them a maximum of 10 days to assess the award criteria, in order to speed up the process.