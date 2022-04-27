The superyacht Z, owned by Ukrainia's richest man the multimillionaire Kostyantin Zhevago is currently in Palma.

The yacht is moored just a few metres from the mega yacht Tango, owned by the Russian Viktor Vekselberg, which was recently seized by the FBI.

Kostyantin Zhevago, born in Russia in 1974, was named Europe's youngest billionaire by Forbes. He is the CEO and majority shareholder of Ferrexpo, a mineral extraction company, and is worth around $1.8 billion.

He lives in a luxurious house in Kyiv, Ukraine, and is known to donate large sums of money to charities in his home country. It is unknown whether Kostyantin Zhevago, who was a member of Ukraine's parliament from 1998 to 2019, will travel to Palma or whether he is still wanted for questioning over alleged money laundering and embezzlement at his former bank, Finance & Credit, which failed in 2015.

Z is a 65.7 m / 215′7″ luxury motor yacht. She was built by Amels in 2014. With a beam of 12.28 m and a draft of 3.85 m, she has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. This adds up to a gross tonnage of 1503 tons.

She is powered by Caterpillar engines giving her a maximum speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. Z's maximum range is estimated at 5000 nautical miles. The motor yacht can accommodate 14 guests in 7 cabins with an interior design by Winch Design and an exterior design by Tim Heywood.