Around 25,000 end-of-year students will arrive in Mallorca from Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia, Valencia and the Basque Country in June.

They are all aged 17-18 and will be staying in 20 hotels in s'Arenal-Llucmajor and Magalluf, along with hundreds of monitors. The first batch is due to arrive on June 4 and the rest will get here on June 30.

"Mallorca is the preferred destination for holidays and we have been coming to the island for 35 years now. Before the pandemic, there were up to 30,000 study group reservations in June and July," said Viajes unicampus CEO, José Luis Madrid. "The students usually stay for 5-7 nights in 3 and 4-star hotels on a full board basis for 450-700 euros, depending on the package."

Last year there was uproar when several students got drunk at a party in the bullring in Palma in the middle of the Covid pandemic and hundreds of students were quarantined after a massive coronavirus outbreak, but Madrid says that won’t happen this year.

"Everything is perfectly controlled and we support the Government and the recently approved law against excess tourism," he said.

The students will either travel by sea with Baleària and Trasmed or by plane with Air Europa, Vueling or Iberia Express.

Monitors

"We have hired 250 monitors to make sure that everything goes smoothly, because the objective is that the students enjoy themselves in Mallorca," says Madrid.

"What happened in the bullring in 2021 was caused by the pandemic," claims Viajes Kontiki founder, Pedro Iriondo who has held meetings with hoteliers in s’Arenal and Llucmajor Mayor, Eric Jareno.

"We have asked them to apply security protocols and the City Council to arrange more controls in the area, because what matters is that these young people enjoy the Island safely and that the places they stay in are clean," says Iriondo.

Aviba President, Francesc Mulet has held meetings with Tourism & Employment Minister, Iago Negueruela.

"We want to make sure that the problems of last year don't happen again, but the situation is very different now in terms of the pandemic and vaccination levels," said Mulet.

"The study trips have to be controlled, but the situation has changed substantially since last year," added Minister Negueruela. "The Covid restrictions have been lifted, so it’s nothing like 2021."