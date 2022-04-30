In the early hours of this morning a fire broke out in the Es Bou restaurant causing mass panic in Port d'Andratx - the well-known establishment has been totally gutted.

Now, the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation and is trying to clarify the origin of the fire, which quickly spread throughout the building.

The main risk was that there were butane bottles inside the establishment, so the danger of an explosion was very high. The second line was closed to traffic, to keep all residents and drivers away from the blaze while the fire brigade took all safety measures in case of an explosion.

Fire fighters battled the blaze for over an hour, but they could not save the restaurant.





