Three Swiss cyclists have been injured, one of them very seriously, after being involved in a multiple accident on a bend at the entrance to Deya.

As a result of this accident, which occurred today at around 12.50 pm, a 56-year-old cyclist was seriously injured and was rushed by ambulance to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, according to the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU 061).

Another of the cyclists, aged 64, was taken by ambulance to a private clinic in Palma in a serious condition, and the third injured man, aged 65, was taken to the same hospital suffering from minor injuries.