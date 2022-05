The Spanish government's merchant marine directorate has ordered the "provisional seizure" of a 27-metre yacht, Sasha, which is currently moored at Club de Mar, Palma.

The directorate has instructed the Palma Harbour Master's Office to hold the yacht for as long as it is necessary to check on whether it is owned by a Russian oligarch subject to the European Union order to seize assets.

Club de Mar has been instructed to report on any supplies to or services for the yacht that may indicate possible movement.

Other yachts have been seized in the Balearics, e.g. Tango.