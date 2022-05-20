Over the past seven days, the Balearic health service has reported 33 deaths due to Covid. However, only three of these deaths have been this month; thirty corresponded to January and February.

There has been and continues to be regular revision of mortality data, and it is this which typically leads to the comparatively high numbers of deaths that are reported periodically.

In 2022, 280 people have so far died from the virus. In January alone there were 117, the third highest monthly number since March 2020.

As far as hospitalisation is concerned, the latest figures from the health service (they are released every Thursday) indicate that there are 128 Covid patients in hospitals in the Balearics. Of these, eight are in intensive care units, giving an ICU Covid occupancy rate of 2.3%.