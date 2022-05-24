The latest news on the medical condition of the 19-year-old Briton who dived in to the shallow end of a beach club in Magalluf in the early hours of this morning are very worrying.

According to medical sources at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, the teenager, who apparently arrived on the island just a few hours before, has been left paraplegic, as he has fractured his cervical vertebrae.

In addition to the very serious spinal injury, the victim has a severe cranioencephalic traumatism and doctors are closely monitoring his evolution.

The accident took place at around half past one in the morning, when the young man, thinking that he was in a deep area of the pool, dived head first into a section of the pool that was only 50 centimetres deep.

The blow was tremendous, and he began to lose blood and became unconscious as a result of breaking his neck.

An 061 ambulance stabilised his vital organs and immobilised his spinal column to prevent further injury. He was then transferred to Son Espases, where he remains in a very serious condition.

His family has already been informed of the severe after-effects and that there is a sad chance that he will never walk again.