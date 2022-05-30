While many holidaymakers missed out on a summer break in the Iberian sunshine last year, new data suggests more than 16.2 million Brits will jet off to Spain this year. It’s no surprise that Google searches for the term “holidays to Spain” are up by 73% this year with Brits itching to return to their favourite holiday destination.

Brits are set to splash out a whopping £10 billion on trips to their favourite Spanish holiday resorts, new analysis has revealed.

To establish the expected changes to tourism and GBP(£) spend abroad going forwards, moneytransfers.com analysed 10 years' worth of UK travel data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - 2009 - 2019, to discover and predict where Brits will be travelling to in the next 10 years now that travel is well and truly back on again since Covid!

With holidaymakers expected to spend an average of £630.78 per person per visit, popular Spanish resorts are set for a bumper summer, especially now that Spain has relaxed entry requirements for Britons ahead of the summer holidays. This means unvaccinated Britons planning summer holidays in Spain will be able to enter the country more easily as the government is relaxing COVID restrictions.

With famous party capitals like Ibiza, Marbella, Malaga and Magalluf, it’s no surprise that the data has also revealed Spain is to be the most popular spot for both a ‘girls’ and “lads” holiday’ in 2022. Data shows that more males are to visit Spain this year with a total estimated spend of £6 billion. Females are set to spend slightly less at £4.2billion on their trips. For many women and men in their early 20s/30s, Spain is the perfect place for holiday providing a great balance between a relaxing daytime atmosphere, and fun, lively nightlife on the infamous strips. With 18.5m hashtags on Instagram, Ibiza seems to be one of the favourites amongst holiday-goers.

Spain has reigned at the top for Brits' most visited country and where the most money is spent, with visits increasing by more than half in the past 10 years and there is no indication of this slowing down. The data reveals that Spain will remain the top tourist destination for Brits for the next 30 years.

Commenting on the research, Jonathan Merry, chief executive of MoneyTransfers.com, comments: “As both British and Spanish travel restrictions have been relaxed, it's great to see that Spain remains a firm holiday favourite for Brits over the next 10 years as they start to return to their favourite resort. Spain has remained a top destination for Britons over the past 20 years due to its gorgeous weather, beaches and culture.”