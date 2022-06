An electric scooter rider was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car.

The accident occurred around 1pm on C. Andreu Torrens near to the Sa Riera park in Palma. According to witnesses, the rider of the scooter jumped a red light at speed in order to get on to the bike lane and a car collided with him.

He had a severe blow to the head and was bleeding profusely. After initial assistance at the scene, he was taken to Son Espases Hospital.