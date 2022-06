Around half two on Tuesday morning, Alcudia police were notified of an accident on the old road between Alcudia and Pollensa.

The driver had crashed into the bridge wall along the road. He was unharmed, but when he was given a breath test he was found to be four times over the limit. No other vehicle was involved in the crash, and there were no passengers in the car.

The driver was charged with an offence against road safety. The Guardia Civil are now taking care of the case.