A one-year-old baby boy was distraught after losing his favourite stuffed toy on a holiday to Majorca, fearing the bunny would be lost forever. Louis, from Wakefield, realized he had lost Bun-Bun within hours of arriving in Spain.

Fortunately, Jet2.com found the lost toy on the plane and took to social media to find its owner. Louis' parents, Jennifer Wilkinson and Shaun Tennant, found out about the online post and got in touch with the airline.

Jet2 then arranged for Bun-Bun to be put on a flight to Leeds Bradford Airport, where he was eventually reunited with Louis. Jennifer Wilkinson said: "There are so many complaints at the moment about airlines that I feel Jet2.com deserve praise for going out of their way. What they did for Louis was wonderful."