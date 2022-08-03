So far this summer, some 16,000 fines have been issued for breaching restrictions on the Formentor road.

The restrictions, which will remain in place until September 15, apply between 10am and 10.30pm. There are two sections of the road for which restrictions differ to an extent. As far as the hotel and beach, it is possible for drivers of unauthorised vehicles to escape fines by forwarding a copy of a ticket for the car park plus a photo of the vehicle number plate to the traffic directorate within three days - formentor@dgt.es or ticketsformentor@dgt.es.

Beyond the beach and heading to the lighthouse, there isn't this exemption - 4,146 vehicles have attracted fines for being on this section.

Although 16,000 fines have been issued, many will have been cancelled by providing proof of purchase. Cameras register all number plates once vehicles go onto the road - and that means from the roundabout for the military base in Puerto Pollensa.

A shuttle bus service to and from the beach and the lighthouse runs during the hours of traffic restrictions.