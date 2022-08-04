The Council of Mallorca will create the first high-occupancy vehicle lane on the island in the autumn.

This will cover a 4.2 kilometre stretch on the road from the airport exit to the Palacio de Congresos heading into Palma. It will be on the left-hand lane and will be clearly marked by paint on the road. Cars with just one person will be prohibited from using the lane as will be vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kilos - this is a national regulation for these lanes.

The DGT traffic directorate believes that the measure will reduce traffic jams and benefit road safety. The Council of Mallorca, meanwhile, wishes to encourage car-sharing in order to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and to cut pollution and accidents.

The councillor for mobility, Iván Sevillano, estimates that 66% of the vehicles using this stretch of road are single occupancy. If this number were to be reduced by 20%, he would consider the lane to be a success.