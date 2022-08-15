Watch out for sudden sea surges in the Balearics over the coming days. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the maximum yellow level for ‘rissagas’ meteotsunami in the Balearics until Wednesday.
