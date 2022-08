Illegal motorbike races aren't only affecting residents in the Tramuntana Mountains, as a group of residents are denouncing races "every weekend" on the MA-5020 Llucmajor-Porreres road.

They have sent a letter to the mayor of Llucmajor, Eric Jareño, asking him to intervene as soon as possible, highlighting the "deafening noise", the risks to road safety, the speeding (above a 70 kilometre per hour limit) and the "total impunity".

They add that the reputation of this road has led to bikers coming from the mainland to take part. They also suspect that devices are being used to detect Guardia Civil speed radars.

The residents conclude by saying that they understand that the road is not the responsibility of the town hall or of Llucmajor local police, requesting that the mayor passes on all information to the national government delegation in the Balearics.